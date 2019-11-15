Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s recent quote, “I’m not committing the murders and that is what people need to understand” is a total cop-out on the responsibility of the leadership to protect the citizens of Baltimore (“'I’m not committing the murders’: As Baltimore nears 300 homicides, mayor says city leadership not to blame,” Nov. 13). I guess he has never heard the statement by President Harry Truman that "the buck stops here,” which basically meant to indicate that he didn’t “pass the buck” to anyone else but accepted personal responsibility for the way the country was governed.