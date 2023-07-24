Complaints about Scott’s marital status carry a whiff of hypocrisy | READER COMMENTARY

Donald Trump and Marla Maples with their newborn baby Tiffany shortly after her birth on Oct. 13, 1993. Trump and Maples married two months later. File. (New York Daily News Archive) (New York Daily News Archive/New York Daily News)

A letter writer has a palpable smirk over the fact that Mayor Brandon Scott is expecting a child with a woman to whom he is not yet married (”Baby Charm announcement reflects changing times,” July 19) while taking a victory lap asserting the superior morals of the 1940s and 1950s.

I feel readers should be reminded that Donald Trump had a child out of wedlock with Marla Maples under the same circumstances. Tiffany Trump was born on Oct. 13, 1993, which was two months before her parents wedding. Her parents later divorced. Where was these moral objections when Trump was running for president? I didn’t hear anyone asserting that Trump was a moral degenerate and unfit for office because he impregnated a woman who was not his wife. Possibly because he had even more alarming moral degeneracies.

Advertisement

The over-65 demographic provides the most reliable support of Republican candidates and had no problem casting votes for Donald Trump in the previous two presidential elections. That includes a breathtaking 81% of evangelical voters who want to be known for having even more severe moral scruples than what was acceptable in the 1940s and 1950s.

It is easy to see that the double standard applied to Mayor Scott is simply due to the fact that he is a 39-year-old Black man who is a Democrat.

Advertisement

— Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.