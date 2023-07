Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott delivers the 2023 State of the City address on April 17, 2023. The 39-year-old recently posted on Instagram that he’s expecting a child, "Baltimore Baby Charm," with his girlfriend Hana Pugh. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Congratulations to Mayor Brandon Scott on becoming a father (”Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has a baby on the way,” July 14). I only hope he and the mother of his child marry before little Baltimore Baby Charm is born. My generation of the 1940s and ’50s wouldn’t brag about this circumstance. I guess it is a new world.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

