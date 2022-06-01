Aren’t there better things to worry about than grass height? | READER COMMENTARY

I empathize with Jack Trimper because I’ve just had the same experience over lawn mowing (”A Baltimore County man’s ‘No Mow May’ effort landed him on the wrong side of county code. Now, he’s hoping for change,” May 28).

I had to have my beautiful yard with naturalized star of Bethlehem flowers, dandelions, buttercups and clover, which I planted myself, mowed to “three inches” or face a $200 per day fine. I’m a lifelong resident of Dundalk, voter and taxpayer. I wrote to Baltimore County Executive John A. “Johnny O” Olszewski Jr. asking him what is this world coming to when an elderly widow cannot keep her yard the way she wants it.

I know there are better things we could do with our tax money than to measure the height of one’s blades of grass.

— Carolyn Pacheco, Dundalk

