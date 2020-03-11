What did Chris Matthews do that was so wrong? | READER COMMENTARY

He’s an able man and author of eight books. When the topic was serious, he never took guff and regularly cut off guests who proselytized. I imagine he’s hardly oblivious to change. My guess is that, putting incidents that happened several years ago behind him, he now understands the relatively recent #MeToo Movement, appreciates it and applauds it. But with reoccurring devastation due to climate change, Russian election interference, North Korean missile threats, numerous trade issues and sanctions, crumbling infrastructure, drug prices and health care amok, a currently encroaching horrid pandemic and the never ending lies and consistent incompetence emanating out of the city 40 miles to our south, “Why haven’t I fallen in love with you yet?” four years ago is what did in Chris Matthews.