Matthew Perry’s cautionary tale | READER COMMENTARY

I have been surprised by my reaction to the news of the death of Matthew Perry (”Matthew Perry mourned by ‘Friends’ co-stars: ‘We are all so utterly devastated,’” Oct. 30). We are in the midst of a terrible bad news cycle in our country and in the world.

I enjoyed watching “Friends” and especially enjoyed Matthew Perry’s role as Chandler Bing. The real Matthew Perry’s life was such an incredible mix of great talent and amazing pain. How could such talent and humor be so mixed with such pain and agony? How can a person with a really great support system and with the financial resources to get first class treatment not heal?

Apparently, Perry received a great deal of treatment. The surprise is that he was able to leave behind a remarkable body of work. As a parole agent with a drug caseload, I have a mix of memories. I had to be prepared for the Saturday morning calls. I received calls from the mother of one of my guys that he had been taken to the emergency room as happened more than once. I never knew when we might lose him.

The wife of one of my other parolees had done everything she could to change his environment. She got him a really good job, moving very far out of the city. She got him involved in a fraternal organization. She did everything she could to provide structure. She would call me on Saturday mornings if he went back to his old neighborhood as that usually led to trouble. Friday nights are really hard on addicts. I believe it is either an Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous motto to stay away from people, places and things that lead you to trouble.

I have never heard a good drug story, and I have heard many. Many of us who worked with addicted people in another era believed that we were helping to contain the problem, but we are seeing how very wrong that prediction was. Nancy Reagan said, “Just say No to drugs,” and it seemed very corny to most people, but that is the bottom line. Drug experimentation should be left to scientists.

The difference between a TV sitcom star and the addicts I supervised is that many of the latter have been forgotten. Many family members realized that death provided a release from pain. Matthew Perry’s life will be well documented, and his work will be remembered. I don’t understand how he was able to accomplish so much, but I’m glad that he did.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Parkville

