Lack of action on gun safety argues for term limits | READER COMMENTARY

Students, parents, grandparents, teachers, and residents, many wearing orange in a sign of unity, rallied to demand change from lawmakers, calling for national gun safety legislation, and remembering victims of recent mass shootings, during a June 4 rally in Jackman Park in Glenview, Illinois. (Gina Grillo/Pioneer Press). (Gina Grillo / Pioneer Press)

The real threat from active shooters comes from the enabling, many-term elected officials who refuse reasonable gun regulations to protect innocent citizens, including children, from slaughter (”Shooting in Philadelphia’s entertainment district leaves three dead, 11 wounded,” June 5).

We need term limits on elected officials at all levels of government so that those who make decisions can, and will, do so by enacting legislation in the interests of all the people and not just in the interests of the few who support their reelection. The seasoned politicians, once turned out to pasture, may continue to serve the public by consulting for the newly elected officials.

The freshly elected officials can then choose to accept, or reject, the advice of the elders when compared to public opinions. It is time to vote for fresh consciences.

— Al Gruber, Catonsville

