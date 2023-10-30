U.S. is trapped in its pattern of mass shootings | READER COMMENTARY

People gather at a vigil for the victims of the Lewiston, Maine mass shootings on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, outside the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Lewiston. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

Lexington, Concord, Yorktown, Gettysburg, Fredericksburg, Chancellorsville. In the 18th and 19th centuries, the names of many American cities and towns became indelibly linked with bloodshed. However, even the most pacifistic among us would agree that there were idealistic motives behind the bloodshed — often, a desire for an independent country or the abolition of slavery.

Columbine, Aurora, Parkland, Newtown and now Lewiston, Maine, a delightful town that I have visited. Today, these names and others have also become indelibly associated with bloodshed, but utterly senseless bloodshed. For many decades, greedy and cowardly right-wing politicians have enabled our country to be flooded with guns, especially assault weapons designed for the express purpose of killing people — and rapidly, at that (”More than 1,000 pay tribute to Maine’s mass shooting victims on day of prayer,” Oct. 29).

Consequently, we have more guns than people in the United States. There is no going back. This is the new normal. To enact tighter regulations after the fact or to focus on “mental health” (ridiculous and impractical) won’t even make a dent in the problem. A total ban on assault weapons will never happen. To quote William Shakespeare, it is “full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”

— Edward Leslie Ansel, Owings Mills

