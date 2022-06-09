Campaign finance reform the key to ending mass shootings | READER COMMENTARY

A counter-protester, left in red, is shouted down and has his megaphone taken away by rally attendees for pro-gun control efforts at Discovery Green Park, across the street from the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center Friday, May 27, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Michael Wyke/AP)

The commentary, “If Democrats show respect for the 2nd Amendment, Republicans will compromise on gun safety legislation” (June 2), was quite a disappointment. The author begins with a straw man argument: The Democrats must come forth and support the Second Amendment and must not call for the confiscation of weapons owned by law-abiding citizens. I know of no Democratic legislator who called for guns to be confiscated. Regarding the Second Amendment, there is no sacrosanct right to own a military weapon.

The real issue in this country is that we are experiencing a mass shooting epidemic, and change is close to impossible as the Republican Party is controlled by the gun lobby. The filibuster allows for minority rule in the U.S. Senate, which assures that sensible legislation to prevent massacres will not happen. Regardless of the numbers of gun victims, the situation today is that the sales of guns and ammunition must be maximized. Republicans are pro-life — until birth.

Unfortunately even research on gun deaths is very limited thanks to legislators who do the bidding of the National Rifle Association. The NRA takes the position that firearm-related injury research at the CDC amounts to “anti-gun” political advocacy and its legislators prevent tax dollars from being spent to study this as a public health concern.

We should have no illusions that the legislators who are owned by the NRA and the gun manufacturers will do anything to alleviate our gun violence epidemic. Thus, I urge all members of the media to highlight the amount of money each legislator receives from the gun lobby. And then let us get out the vote for candidates who refuse to accept blood money from the NRA and the gun manufacturers.

— Max Obuszewski, Baltimore

