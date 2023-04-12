Mass shootings: a uniquely American tragedy | READER COMMENTARY

Another mass shooting, this time in a bank in Louisville, Kentucky (”What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting,” April 11). There have been 146 mass shootings already this year — with many more to come. It is as if America is living the movie“Groundhog Day.”

We all are familiar with the plot: It starts with a mass shooting in a school, a bank, a college campus, a church. Then there is a massive police response, sometimes swift; several people dead, many injured. Then an area lockdown. The shooter is killed, either by the police or by their own hand. Innocent folk are slaughtered, others injured or maimed while going about their ordinary activities.

Lives, careers, hopes cut short by wanton, senseless carnage. Families shattered, left bereft with the loss of loved ones. Then statements by mayors or governors decrying the killing, hearts and prayers going out to the victims’ families. There are impromptu memorials with candles, flowers, stuffed toys. The community vows to stay strong. Angry protests follow with calls for action to deal with gun violence.

Republicans then shut down all suggestions to common sense gun reform as the same people who care so deeply for the lives of unborn children care not a whit for the lives of schoolchildren, college students and ordinary citizens lost every single day to gun violence. They push to reverse federal regulatory approval of the drug Mifepristone because it is “unsafe” despite its track record of safety over two decades of use, but will not allow a ban on assault rifles.

The rest of the civilized world watches in horror, mystified as to why this great nation stands mute, impotent to stop this recurrent slaughter of innocents.

So we will continue to relive the shock and sadness at the inevitable and recurrent spectacle of mass shootings, a uniquely American tragedy that our politicians have no interest in stopping? All we can do is to weep and join the victims’ families in their grief because surely as the sun rises every day, another mass shooting will happen somewhere in the United States soon.

— Vijay Abhyankar, Bel Air

