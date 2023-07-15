Hold Brooklyn Day organizers accountable | READER COMMENTARY

While the media have focused on the failures of the police, they have been silent on the primary failure: How does any group get to schedule an event and just assume that the police will be their security force for it (”Baltimore Police admit failure in response to Brooklyn Homes mass shooting, face questioning from City Council,” July 14)? Why should they expect the police to be checking entrants for weapons, resolving disputes, with parking issues or directing traffic? Any concert or sport event hires its own security for those and other issues. If it is a large event organizers need to have written plans as well as permits.

No community should expect to hold a major event without security planning. That is not the job of the police. It is the responsibility of the people organizing the event. That is one of the purposes of the permit process — to ensure that organizers have done the necessary planning.

I would also note that most large events are insured. Insurance prevents the organizers from being personally liable for damages caused by the event. Want to bet that this event was also not insured? The organizers of this community event are potentially liable for the failure to provide adequate security. The families that have been injured have every right to sue the event organizers for their failure to properly plan for participants safety.

— William Hettchen, Ellicott City

