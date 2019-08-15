Mental illness not a predictor of a mass shooting, but being a man is

The author seems to suggest that the rise in mass shootings is associated with the closure of state mental hospitals. The closure of these hospitals has increased homelessness and the use of jails to hold people with mental illness, but this has little relationship to mass shootings. If we are to better understand mass shootings, it is important to recognize that “people” and “men” are not synonymous terms. People suffer from mental illness, but the vast majority of perpetrators of all gun violence (suicides, mass shootings, and, for lack of a better term, neighborhood crimes) are men. Even the tragic proliferation of guns in America, driven by a combination of the heartlessness of NRA greed, American entitlement, and the Wild West fantasy version of American culture, does not exactly account for our country’s problem with male gun violence.