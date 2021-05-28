xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Mask wearing is not so baaa-d | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 28, 2021 5:12 AM
Which one is the mindless animal? (Phil Hands/Tribune Content Agency).
To the letter writer who called mask wearers sheep, I say, “baaa” (”At this point, mask wearers are merely sheep,” May 25).

I’ve been masked up since March of last year and instead of my usual three annual bouts of bronchitis and at least one bad cold per season, I’ve had not a single case of respiratory distress. Even without COVID-19, it’s still a germ- and virus-filled world out there. My mask is staying on.

Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

