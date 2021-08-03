Masks make schools safer: Why would any parent object to that? | READER COMMENTARY

A recent article in The Baltimore Sun, “Mask guidance dividing parents as school looms” (Aug. 1), left me wondering if the same parents who object to mandatory mask wearing in public schools would knowingly allow a surgeon to perform life saving surgery on their child without wearing a mask or would allow their child to be driven in a car without wearing a seat belt, fully knowing that other people drive drunk and high.
Would they further allow their children to play alone in the park after dark considering the price of human trafficking? Do they want police officers assigned to schools removed? Parents who object to their children wearing masks must now decide if their preference is for all school systems to revise their mission statements to change their blueprints for progress from “safe” to “unsafe” environments.
W. Rogers, Baltimore
