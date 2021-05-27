Sheep don’t wear masks; appropriately cautious people do | READER COMMENTARY

I don’t understand why somebody in Perry Hall would be outraged by those of us continuing to wear masks (”At this point, mask wearers are merely sheep,” May 25). Equating mask wearing with being a “sheep” is oversimplifying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which recently dropped mask requirements for people who have been fully vaccinated.
The Cleveland Clinic recently did a study that indicated that an astonishing 99.7% of caregivers who tested positive for COVID-19 had not been vaccinated, and Maryland has just barely reached the 50% threshold of state residents who are fully vaccinated. If people in the right wing blogosphere want to eschew a mask and vaccinations and take their lives into their own hands, I have no objection. The objection is toward their infecting a host of others.
Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore
