Sheep don’t wear masks; appropriately cautious people do | READER COMMENTARY

The Cleveland Clinic recently did a study that indicated that an astonishing 99.7% of caregivers who tested positive for COVID-19 had not been vaccinated, and Maryland has just barely reached the 50% threshold of state residents who are fully vaccinated. If people in the right wing blogosphere want to eschew a mask and vaccinations and take their lives into their own hands, I have no objection. The objection is toward their infecting a host of others.