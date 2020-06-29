People aren’t held accountable for bad choices during pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

It is very true that Americans have choices. Free choices. Sometimes there can be consequences.
You can choose to drive a car. It is your right. However, if you choose to exceed the speed limit and get caught, you are ticketed and fined. People are safer. You are held accountable for the choice you made. People are safer.
You can choose to drink too much alcohol. It is your right. However, if you drive under the influence and get caught, you are fined and may eventually lose the right to drive. You are held accountable for the choice you made. People are safer.
You can choose not to wear a face mask during the COVID-19 pandemic (”COVID-19 cases surging across southern US states, highlighting the risks of reopening, as other countries deal with outbreaks,” June 26). You go out in public. There are no consequences for you. However, because of your choice to be maskless, people are at risk of developing COVID-19. No accountability.
Madge Carroll, Marriottsvile
