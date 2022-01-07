An emergency without mandates isn’t much of an emergency | READER COMMENTARY

So Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency tht does not include mask or vaccine mandates (”Sign the ‘damn mask’ mandate, Gov. Hogan; the pandemic is not over yet,” Jan. 6).
That clearly means it is not an emergency.
Sure, people have to wear masks in government buildings, but senior citizen “Joe Baltimore” goes to pharmacies and grocery stores, not to the State House. And although he is fully vaccinated, he is wary because “Catonsville Karen” is unvaccinated and walking around without a mask. He also can’t take his immunocompromised granddaughter to the store with him.
Frank Fletcher, Baltimore
