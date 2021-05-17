Let Americans make their own choices about masks (bad ones included) | READER COMMENTARY

I am pro-mask, pro-social distancing and pro-vaccine. However, I sometimes wonder what universe that certain public health “experts” inhabit.
As mentioned In Dan Rodricks’ recent column, Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore’s former chief health officer, tweeted that she was “stunned” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s directive that vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks in most indoor venues. She opined that unvaccinated people would pretend they were vaccinated and go without masks as well (”Going maskless, a convenience store crab cake, the best median strip in Maryland and a few thoughts nobody asked for,” May 14).
That, of course, will happen. So what? The unvaccinated have made their choice. The vaccinated are protected.
What is Dr. Wen’s solution? Should everyone have to wear a mask from now until the 12th of never, and what good would that do? It seems to me that her tweet tried to stir up a problem that really doesn’t exist.
Joseph “Jay” A. Schwartz III, Towson
