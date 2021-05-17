Let Americans make their own choices about masks (bad ones included) | READER COMMENTARY

As mentioned In Dan Rodricks’ recent column, Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore’s former chief health officer, tweeted that she was “stunned” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s directive that vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks in most indoor venues. She opined that unvaccinated people would pretend they were vaccinated and go without masks as well (”Going maskless, a convenience store crab cake, the best median strip in Maryland and a few thoughts nobody asked for,” May 14).