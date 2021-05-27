Wearing a mask sets a good example to all | READER COMMENTARY

This letter is in response to Dave Reich’s letter to the editor, “At this point, mask wearers are merely sheep” (May 25).
Yes, I am one of those people still wearing masks in stores. There are three reasons.
First, more than half of Maryland residents are not vaccinated, so I am trying to help set an example especially for my grandchildren who cannot get vaccinated yet. Second, I usually catch a lot of colds and I have gone the whole year without one because I have worn a mask. This is proof that they actually prevent illness.
The third reason is that it is my right to wear a mask. Many people claimed the right not to wear a mask even though they spewed the COVID-19 virus everywhere. Mask wearing is not hurting anyone. Just look at it as another fashion accessory and get over it!
Beth Palm, Belcamp
