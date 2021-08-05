Want pandemic to end? Get vaccinated and wear a mask | READER COMMENTARY

I will assume Jonah Goldberg in his column, “New mask requirement would be a bridge too far” (Aug. 2), believes that science is a “bridge too far.” Obviously, he is not bothered by small details like children in Louisiana getting sick from the delta variant daily or that my 70-year-old neighbor, fully vaccinated since April, got COVID-19 and was ill for five days. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was recently infected and so grateful for his vaccination that he urged others to get vaccinated and to wear a mask. The science and the evidence we can see daily around us backs up the need for all of us to be vaccinated and wear a mask to protect against new variants.
If we want to end this year-and-a-half-long nightmare, get kids back in school and get life back to normal, please believe the science: Get vaccinated and wear a mask! This will not end until you take these precautions. Please do your part in service to your family, your neighbor, the country and the world. Stop the politics. Believe the science of public health.
Don’t believe the opinion of someone like Mr. Goldberg. He is prolonging the nightmare.
Brenda Ames-Ledbetter, Towson
