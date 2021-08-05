Want pandemic to end? Get vaccinated and wear a mask | READER COMMENTARY

I will assume Jonah Goldberg in his column, “New mask requirement would be a bridge too far” (Aug. 2), believes that science is a “bridge too far.” Obviously, he is not bothered by small details like children in Louisiana getting sick from the delta variant daily or that my 70-year-old neighbor, fully vaccinated since April, got COVID-19 and was ill for five days. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was recently infected and so grateful for his vaccination that he urged others to get vaccinated and to wear a mask. The science and the evidence we can see daily around us backs up the need for all of us to be vaccinated and wear a mask to protect against new variants.