From the Greatest Generation to the ‘No Mask Generation’ | READER COMMENTARY

As I read about the reaction of Harford County parents and even elected representatives (”Harford school board dismisses unruly audience from meeting as parents rally against mask mandate,” Aug. 17), I could not help but think of the contrast between the sacrifices and selflessness of the Greatest Generation and what some Americans have devolved into.
For most rational Americans, the notion of advancing a misinformed and twisted notion of “freedom” that defies common sense and facts is offensive, yet we see this playing out across the country. I can only imagine how World War II would have played out if this type of narrow-minded selfishness and ignorance had been widespread after Pearl Harbor.
We cannot allow such grossly misinformed mob behavior dictate public policy, yet this is exactly what former President Donald Trump encouraged through both of his campaigns and his term in office. His followers got the message loud and clear and feel free to inflict it on us, even if it risks making us all less safe.
Tim Eastman, Baltimore
