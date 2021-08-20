xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

From the Greatest Generation to the ‘No Mask Generation’ | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 20, 2021 3:57 PM
Protesters continue to gather outside after Harford County Board of Education closed a public meeting on August 16, 2021. Over 100 people gathered to protest the mask mandate for everyone inside school buildings when in-person classes resume in the fall. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun).
Protesters continue to gather outside after Harford County Board of Education closed a public meeting on August 16, 2021. Over 100 people gathered to protest the mask mandate for everyone inside school buildings when in-person classes resume in the fall. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam)

As I read about the reaction of Harford County parents and even elected representatives (”Harford school board dismisses unruly audience from meeting as parents rally against mask mandate,” Aug. 17), I could not help but think of the contrast between the sacrifices and selflessness of the Greatest Generation and what some Americans have devolved into.

For most rational Americans, the notion of advancing a misinformed and twisted notion of “freedom” that defies common sense and facts is offensive, yet we see this playing out across the country. I can only imagine how World War II would have played out if this type of narrow-minded selfishness and ignorance had been widespread after Pearl Harbor.

Advertisement

We cannot allow such grossly misinformed mob behavior dictate public policy, yet this is exactly what former President Donald Trump encouraged through both of his campaigns and his term in office. His followers got the message loud and clear and feel free to inflict it on us, even if it risks making us all less safe.

Tim Eastman, Baltimore

Advertisement
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement