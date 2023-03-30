Maryland health care facilities should not drop mask mandates | READER COMMENTARY

With respect to your recent article, “Maryland ranked 5th in nation for fewest COVID-19 deaths per capita” (March 27), thank you for highlighting the study’s finding that “state enforcement of mandates was associated with lower infection rates, as was mask use.”

Maryland’s relative success in reducing COVID infections and fatalities is threatened by health leaders’ decisions to end mask mandates in our state’s health care settings. The University of Maryland Medical System ended its requirement for universal masking on March 29. This decision is dangerous and unethical: a lack of universal masking in health care forces patients to choose between accessing essential care or risking a preventable COVID infection that could disable or kill them.

The pandemic is far from over. Even amid the increasing barriers to accessing PCR testing, every county in Maryland with one exception currently reports moderate or substantial community transmission levels. We must maintain universal masking in health care settings in Maryland.

— Rosa Greenberg, Silver Spring

