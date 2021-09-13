Government restrictions, the good and the bad | READER COMMENTARY

The Texas abortion ban is restricting individual women’s choices — to decide whether an unwanted pregnancy should go forward. However, there is no attempt to assist in the raising of the resulting child. The ban puts at risk the resulting child, or the woman who decides that she must abort anyway, requiring illegal abortion or travel to another state. It puts the community at risk of the child growing up in awful conditions and turning to drugs or crime — claiming that it is protecting the unborn child when it simultaneously puts the unborn child at risk of a life of misery.