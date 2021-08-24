xml:space="preserve">
The right of people to stay alive trumps your right to refuse a mask | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 24, 2021 10:00 AM
State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) delivers remarks at a protest in front of the Orange County Public Schools headquarters in downtown Orlando, Florida on Monday, August 23, 2021. Teachers, parents and union representatives gathered to demand that the Orange County school board adopt a mandatory mask policy because of rising COVID-19 cases, despite an executive order banning mandates from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel) (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel)

All the people who frame the issue of mask mandates in terms of their right to do what they want seem to forget that other people, including other people’s children, have a right to stay alive (”With delta-driven COVID resurgence, students must mask up,” Aug. 18).

If we are to talk in terms of rights, I think that one trumps the right to have your face uncovered. There is plenty of evidence that masks help prevent transmission of this potentially deadly disease [COVID-19], but the know-nothings ignore it. I have seldom seen such willful ignorance and hysteria, even finding expression in physical assaults on officials who are simply trying to keep people alive. This behavior is inexcusable.

Grownups have an obligation to use self-restraint and common sense, and to recognize that other people matter just as much as they do.

Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

