Maryland needs a statewide mask mandate | READER COMMENTARY

Pamela Woods reports that Gov. Larry Hogan plans to distribute millions of masks and to open multiple mass testing sites while he still claims that it is not necessary to return to requiring people to wear masks indoors (”Maryland to give out 20 million N95 and KN95 masks,” Jan. 13). Governor Hogan cites a Facebook survey about mask wearing. He probably needs a refresher on sampling bias as well as a little trip to Ocean City to actually observe how little voluntary mask wearing there is in this part of the state.
Yesterday, during a trip to an Ocean City grocery store, only one employee out of dozens was wearing a mask. Approximately 10% of patrons were masked. I was mocked for wearing my mask, both by an employee and by several patrons. Not only are people not voluntarily wearing masks, they are behaving in a hostile fashion to those of us who care about our health and the health of others.
Lots of people aren’t complying. No wonder infections are soaring and hospitals are being overwhelmed on the Eastern Shore.
Deborah Kohl, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.