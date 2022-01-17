Maryland needs a statewide mask mandate | READER COMMENTARY

Pamela Woods reports that Gov. Larry Hogan plans to distribute millions of masks and to open multiple mass testing sites while he still claims that it is not necessary to return to requiring people to wear masks indoors (”Maryland to give out 20 million N95 and KN95 masks,” Jan. 13). Governor Hogan cites a Facebook survey about mask wearing. He probably needs a refresher on sampling bias as well as a little trip to Ocean City to actually observe how little voluntary mask wearing there is in this part of the state.