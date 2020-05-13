Wearing a mask is a sign of evolved thinking | READER COMMENTARY

Taking a political and cultural perspective, Linsey Marr, an engineering professor, attributed those who go maskless to our “strong culture of individualism” so that “people don’t want the government telling them what to do" (“Masks making a political statement in the virus age,” May 10). True enough, as far as this explanation goes. However, we must delve deeper into the human psyche for a more complete understanding of why some people choose to wear a mask and others don’t. The choice to wear or not wear a mask says something about one’s definition of self and how it has or has not evolved. Because the mask primarily, if not solely, provides some protection for others getting the virus from the mask wearer, the choice to go maskless is a statement of ego. It says: “My ‘freedom’ is more important than your health.”
Those individuals have not evolved beyond self-centeredness and self-protection. In normal self-development, however, one learns that we are not separate egos; we are deeply connected. There is no distinction between my well-being and yours. Therefore, an evolved person is strongly motivated by empathy, kindness and caring for others. Wearing a mask is a small sacrifice to make for the benefit of others. One of my former students in environmental psychology at Towson University expressed this expanded view of self very well: “We are to love and respect … [others] the same way we love and respect ourselves because we are … one entity.”
Egoic consciousness misunderstands the full meaning of freedom. It doesn’t mean I’m going to do whatever I want and the hell with everybody else. True freedom is being the person who you know deep in your heart is right for you, rather than who others want us to be. We are both individual beings and relational, communal beings. Separating the two is a false dichotomy. Instead, the evolved person understands that the individual and the group one belongs to are one. Furthermore, as we evolve, the group we identify with can grow in inclusiveness anywhere from a close relationship to a family of all beings. As unique individuals, we serve the larger group with which we are a part. Reciprocally, the group understands that and supports all its members for the unique contributions each individual makes.
Stuart Miller, Towson
The writer is a professor emeritus at Towson University.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.