Wearing a mask is a sign of evolved thinking | READER COMMENTARY

Egoic consciousness misunderstands the full meaning of freedom. It doesn’t mean I’m going to do whatever I want and the hell with everybody else. True freedom is being the person who you know deep in your heart is right for you, rather than who others want us to be. We are both individual beings and relational, communal beings. Separating the two is a false dichotomy. Instead, the evolved person understands that the individual and the group one belongs to are one. Furthermore, as we evolve, the group we identify with can grow in inclusiveness anywhere from a close relationship to a family of all beings. As unique individuals, we serve the larger group with which we are a part. Reciprocally, the group understands that and supports all its members for the unique contributions each individual makes.