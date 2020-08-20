xml:space="preserve">
Sorry but not wearing a mask is no laughing matter | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 20, 2020 6:33 PM
Face masks in the White House. (Joey Weatherford, Tribune Content Agency)
In a callous and despicable editorial cartoon, Joey Weatherford tries to joke that President Donald Trump is “freaking out the liberal reporters” by not wearing a mask.

I don’t know how the press feels, but I can think of about 150,000 American families who are likely also freaked out that Mr. Weatherford, like Mr. Trump, is not taking seriously the need to protect other families from the same trauma they’ve been subjected to.

Tom Blanpied, Towson

