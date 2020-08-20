Sorry but not wearing a mask is no laughing matter | READER COMMENTARY

In a callous and despicable editorial cartoon, Joey Weatherford tries to joke that President Donald Trump is “freaking out the liberal reporters” by not wearing a mask.
I don’t know how the press feels, but I can think of about 150,000 American families who are likely also freaked out that Mr. Weatherford, like Mr. Trump, is not taking seriously the need to protect other families from the same trauma they’ve been subjected to.
Tom Blanpied, Towson
