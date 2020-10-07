Verbally abusing someone for failing to wear a mask is a bit sick, too | READER COMMENTARY

Last Sunday, I was managing my Harvest Rise Bread Company booth at the Oakland Mills Farmer’s Market when I witnessed the most disgusting “no mask” public shaming I’ve ever seen (“Trump infected with COVID-19: Empathy for a president who has none for others?” Oct. 2).
A woman, who was not wearing her mask at the time, was waiting in line at a vendor booth when she was met with a barrage of screaming and finger pointing by two individuals who also happened to video record her on their phones like she was some kind of circus freak. “She’s not wearing a mask! She’s not wearing a mask! Get out of here!” Their yelling was now drawing attention from patrons and vendors alike. The woman was visibly shaken but stood her ground, stepping back to make sure she was well beyond the required 6 feet social distance guideline (not a law, mind you, but a guideline). She then stepped out of line as the verbal abuse continued and made a phone call. Perhaps she was asking for someone to bring her a mask?
I don’t know the whole story of why she was not wearing a mask. Are masks required at farmers' markets? Yes. Is it possible that she simply forgot to bring hers to the market? Very likely. Has she been at the market in previous weeks with her mask on? Yes. Sometimes we forget to bring our masks with us! When it happens, people should approach the person with civility and understanding rather than with a torrent of verbal abuse. I’ve never heard of a malicious “no mask” attack where the unmasked individual relished walking around coughing in people’s faces. We don’t know the whole story, but the fact of the matter is this: She was verbally abused for not wearing her mask and trying to maintain social distance. The scene was incredibly disheartening.
To the woman at the market: I apologize for not speaking up or stepping in on your behalf while you were verbally attacked in such an abhorrent manor. You deserved better, and I am truly sorry. To the two individuals who verbally abused her: You should be ashamed of your childish, paranoid and downright cruel behavior. While I cannot stop you from coming to the market and supporting the other vendors, know this: I have the right to choose who I serve. Next time, please “Choose Civility” in Howard County and wherever you go.
Tim McKay, Columbia,
