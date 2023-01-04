Honor the victims of child sexual abuse by boycotting Baltimore’s archbishop | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun has chosen the survivors of sexual abuse and their supporters seeking to hold the Catholic Church accountable as the 2022 Marylanders of the Year. Shown here, standing across from the Baltimore Basilica, are a dozen people representing the hundreds who shared their stories with authorities as part of a four-year investigation by the Maryland Attorney General's Office. From left, they are: Buddy Robson, Mary Fraley Green, Linda Malat Tiburzi, Randy Lancaster, Teresa F. Lancaster, Kurt Rupprecht, Betsy Schindler, Frank Schindler, Jean Hargadon Wehner, G. Larkin, Elizabeth Murphy and Nancy Andryszak Fenton. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

I applaud The Baltimore Sun for recognizing Catholic Church sexual abuse survivors as Marylanders of the Year (”2022 Marylanders of the Year: Survivors of sexual abuse and their advocates seeking accountability from Catholic Church,” Dec. 28). Now, it’s time for the Catholic community, of which I am a part, to take back our church from the satin-shoed prelates who have abused our children with the intentional and blind neglect of the church leaders as well as their co-conspirators in Rome.

We are led by a fraud, a man who speaks softly about transparency and healing and “fighting the good fight.” Archbishop William Lori doesn’t understand what that phrase means. In his mind, he has protected the church from rotting from within by continuing to obfuscate, avoid and lay the blame at the feet of those who are no longer associated with the church. In reality, he has perpetuated this tragedy and has all but spit in the face of the survivors.

This is not new for him or far too many of his colleagues. Understand that this could not happen without the complicity and support of Rome. Lori needs to go, but so does Pope Francis. There can be no equivocation on this matter. People who commit these kinds of unspeakable acts, or protect those who do, can no longer have any role in our church. Period. So how have Lori and Francis managed to keep their leadership roles? They’ve done so by protecting the brand by any means necessary. They simply say the right thing but take actions directly contradictory.

So now its up to us, the everyday Catholics who sit in the pews every Sunday. We have been given the task of overturning the tables in the church from modern day clerics. I encourage all Catholics to boycott any Mass being said by Lori or any of his cohorts. Go to a Mass said by a young priest instead. I also encourage all Catholics to make their donations in a manner consistent with their own conscience and not to blindly give to the Church.

I am not naive. Lori will not go willingly. He will be removed only after we rise up and take back our church. One day, we will be judged on what we did when the Lord’s Church was being attacked from within. Is it too much to ask to honor the victims of this abuse by refusing to go to a Mass said by Lori? No. It’s not.

— Robert A. Brocato, Fallston

