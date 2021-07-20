More protections needed for COVID-vulnerable workers | READER COMMENTARY

While national and local COVID-19 rates are on the rise again, Gov. Larry Hogan has not been clear about what emergency provisions are still in place to protect Marylanders (”COVID cases are rising across the country. Here’s what’s happening in Maryland,” July 19). Governor Hogan’s flat-footedness in responding to the COVID-19 crisis is par for the course. For more than a year now, the Hogan administration has repeatedly failed to implement adequate worker safety standards to protect our most vulnerable essential workers.