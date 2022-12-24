What diversity? Maryland isn’t electing women to Congress | READER COMMENTARY

Heather Mizeur, the Democratic nominee in Maryland’s 1st congressional district who battled to unseat incumbent GOP Rep. Andy Harris, speaks to supporters after her loss at an election night party on Kent Island. Nov. 8, 2022. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

Recent commentary praising the midterm election’s success at diversity seems to be less than truthful (”Charles M. Blow: Unapologetic Black power in the South,” Dec. 14).

No one asked me, but I ask the question as to how many women were elected to the U.S. Congress this election cycle — or the last one for that matter? Seems as though women continue to come up short as far as to their value in representing Marylanders in Congress. Most other states do a much better job!

— Michael Ernest, Catonsville

