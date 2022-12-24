What diversity? Maryland isn’t electing women to Congress | READER COMMENTARY

Recent commentary praising the midterm election’s success at diversity seems to be less than truthful (”Charles M. Blow: Unapologetic Black power in the South,” Dec. 14).
No one asked me, but I ask the question as to how many women were elected to the U.S. Congress this election cycle — or the last one for that matter? Seems as though women continue to come up short as far as to their value in representing Marylanders in Congress. Most other states do a much better job!
Advertisement
— Michael Ernest, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.