Why no restrictions on Sunday sales of pot? | READER COMMENTARY

On a recent Sunday afternoon, my wife and I were driving home along Joppa Road when we observed a marijuana dispensary where a Pizza Hut used to be. The parking lot was jam packed with cars. We both kind of thought the same thing: How is it that people can go to their favorite dispensary in Baltimore County on a Sunday to buy marijuana but no one can go to their favorite liquor store on a Sunday and buy a bottle of wine or beer (”Maryland dispensaries sold over $87 million of cannabis products in first month of legalization, regulators say,” Aug. 3)? Or go to a car dealer’s place of business and take a test drive to see if we would like to buy a car?

There are a few places around where you can buy liquor but not very close to us or certainly not for the lower price or variety at our store. If the blue laws make sense to some people in Baltimore County, why doesn’t it make sense to people in the other counties in Maryland? And why are we able to go to almost any other business to shop if it’s so important to close these chosen few to when it might be more convenient for us to be able to buy alcohol or cars on a day off?

Advertisement

Something doesn’t seem right or fair.

— David Gosey, Towson

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.