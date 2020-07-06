Maryland needs a better, accessible election this November | READER COMMENTARY

As a Common Cause Maryland Election Protection volunteer in Baltimore for the June 2 primary, I became convinced that ample in-person voting should be available before and on Election Day. A more important concern, though, is mail-in votes. If the state requires citizens to obtain absentee ballots in order to vote by mail, it will need two sets of documents ready in time for printing and distribution, and voters will need to turn paperwork around twice. Time is also needed for the printing of proofs to correct ballot errors such as those found in June.