Mail-in voting worked well for me | READER COMMENTARY

Thumbs up to the Maryland Board of Elections and staff on how ably they are handling mail-in voting (“Received? Accepted? How to decipher the status of your Maryland vote-by-mail ballot,” Oct. 20).
In August, I emailed them an application for a mail-in ballot (as a very senior citizen, I thought this would be the wise way for me to vote) and promptly received an e-mail reply that the application had been received. In early October, after seeing TV reports of people already turning in mail-in ballots while I still had not received mine, I called the elections' office and left a message asking for assurance that I was going to get one shortly. A very nice person phoned me back and said my ballot was being mailed on Thursday, which was two days later. Sure enough, it came.
I promptly filled it out and mailed it right back from the Catonsville Post Office. Then I received another email from the elections board: “We have your voted ballot ... received on 10/09/2020.”
Rest assured, voting by mail-in ballot is working well in Maryland.
Nancy V. Ahern, Catonsville
