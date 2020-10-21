Mail-in voting worked well for me | READER COMMENTARY

In August, I emailed them an application for a mail-in ballot (as a very senior citizen, I thought this would be the wise way for me to vote) and promptly received an e-mail reply that the application had been received. In early October, after seeing TV reports of people already turning in mail-in ballots while I still had not received mine, I called the elections' office and left a message asking for assurance that I was going to get one shortly. A very nice person phoned me back and said my ballot was being mailed on Thursday, which was two days later. Sure enough, it came.