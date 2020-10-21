xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Mail-in voting worked well for me | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 21, 2020 12:17 PM
Washington County elections officials wear masks and gloves while opening mail-in ballots Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in the first canvassing of ballots for the 2020 election. Washington County ballots were canvassed at the local election board's warehouse off Tandy Drive in Hagerstown. (Colleen McGrath/The Herald-Mail via AP)
Washington County elections officials wear masks and gloves while opening mail-in ballots Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in the first canvassing of ballots for the 2020 election. Washington County ballots were canvassed at the local election board's warehouse off Tandy Drive in Hagerstown. (Colleen McGrath/The Herald-Mail via AP) (By Colleen McGrath/AP)

Thumbs up to the Maryland Board of Elections and staff on how ably they are handling mail-in voting (“Received? Accepted? How to decipher the status of your Maryland vote-by-mail ballot,” Oct. 20).

In August, I emailed them an application for a mail-in ballot (as a very senior citizen, I thought this would be the wise way for me to vote) and promptly received an e-mail reply that the application had been received. In early October, after seeing TV reports of people already turning in mail-in ballots while I still had not received mine, I called the elections' office and left a message asking for assurance that I was going to get one shortly. A very nice person phoned me back and said my ballot was being mailed on Thursday, which was two days later. Sure enough, it came.

Advertisement

I promptly filled it out and mailed it right back from the Catonsville Post Office. Then I received another email from the elections board: “We have your voted ballot ... received on 10/09/2020.”

Rest assured, voting by mail-in ballot is working well in Maryland.
Advertisement

Nancy V. Ahern, Catonsville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement