Duane St. Clair, Columbian watching all the candidates fawn over the voters in Iowa and New Hampshire as if they had some right to be more important than voters here in Maryland (“In New Hampshire, Amy Klobuchar finally breaks through. Now can she make it count?” Feb 12 ). Do you enjoy being a non-entity in our political process? After watching the 88% white voters in Iowa and 91% white voters in New Hampshire get to have a disproportionate influence on choosing p residential candidates I wonder why we as citizens of a diverse state like Maryland haven’t figured out a method to not get overlooked each election cycle. Our primary will occur on the same day as New York and Pennsylvania. Which states do you think the candidates will spend their time in? Our primary will possibly occur after the Democrat nominee is already determined.