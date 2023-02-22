Veterans pension tax giveaway unfair to other Maryland retirees | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Wes Moore delivered remarks to the Maryland House Ways and Means Committee in support of his proposed legislation - House Bill 554, the Keep Our Heroes Home Act. File. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media). (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Gov. Wes Moore’s proposal to exempt additional amounts of retirement income for veterans is a feel-good proposal that, upon analysis, has real problems (”Should Maryland give a $50M bonus to military retirees?” Feb 17). The theory underlying the proposal is that Maryland should want to keep its veterans here rather than have them leave the state for tax friendlier places.

First, the amount of savings for each military retiree would be relatively trivial. It would hardly be enough savings to motivate someone to stay in Maryland.

Second, the aggregate of this giveaway will cost state and local governments more than $50 million annually in future years. This means that other taxpayers have to make up the difference.

Third, the proposal is not means tested. That is, a military retiree who gets a pension from the military but has a great deal of other income will still get the tax benefit.

Finally, the proposal is not egalitarian. Yes, we should try to keep military retirees here. But, should we not also want to keep retired barbers, carpenters, electricians, chefs, cab drivers, plumbers and other retirees here as well? Many of these persons have no pension at all. It is unfair to treat some retirees more favorably than others.

— Irwin E. Weiss, Lutherville

