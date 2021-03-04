For those without internet, vaccination signup is woeful | READER COMMENTARY

I was lucky enough to get an appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at a CVS outside Washington, D.C. It took a lot of playing with the internet, using different browsers, refreshing pages. I acknowledge I was in the right place with the right tech know-how.
While I was at the CVS waiting for my appointment, I watched a lot of elderly and Hispanic people come into the CVS hoping to sign up or to get on a list for unused shots. They knew shots were being handled there. They got in the appointment line and I watched the same scene multiple times. They’d get to the front of the line and ask for an appointment, be told to go online and they’d say they can’t. They’d ask if there is a phone number to use, then be given a generic 800 number and were pushed along just so the line could keep moving (”Hogan doubles down on Baltimore COVID vaccine comments as data reveals most city doses going to noncity residents,” March 2).
It was sad to watch these folks come in looking for the vaccine or a way to sign up and walk out, not knowing that the 800 number was an information number, not a sign-up number. And all I could think is that we are or should be better than this.
The need for outreach to the non-internet using segment of our society and the non-English speaking segment is critical to ensuring we overcome COVID-19. What we are doing now needs a lot of improvement.
John McGing, Columbia
