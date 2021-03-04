For those without internet, vaccination signup is woeful | READER COMMENTARY

While I was at the CVS waiting for my appointment, I watched a lot of elderly and Hispanic people come into the CVS hoping to sign up or to get on a list for unused shots. They knew shots were being handled there. They got in the appointment line and I watched the same scene multiple times. They’d get to the front of the line and ask for an appointment, be told to go online and they’d say they can’t. They’d ask if there is a phone number to use, then be given a generic 800 number and were pushed along just so the line could keep moving (”Hogan doubles down on Baltimore COVID vaccine comments as data reveals most city doses going to noncity residents,” March 2).