Maryland’s vaccine prescription: Dump Dennis Schrader | READER COMMENTARY

I’m very happy to read that the state is opening a one-stop COVID vaccination portal (”Maryland will create a single sign-up, waitlist for mass COVID vaccine sites. Some say that’s not enough,” Feb. 24). While my husband and I were able to secure appointments for our vaccinations, it was extremely challenging. I was also lucky to get an appointment for my 87-year-old mother. But she would never have been able to get vaccinated without our help, since she doesn’t have a computer and, due to her anxiety, cannot stay on hold for long periods of time or continue to call ad nauseam.
This poorly run distribution plan should summarily eliminate acting Maryland Health Secretary Dennis R. Schrader from being confirmed by the legislature. Besides the horrible rollout of the vaccine, he has no background in public health. Yes, the head of the state health department needs some business experience, but he or she also requires some expertise in public health.
Gov. Larry Hogan should withdraw his name from consideration now. If he won’t do it, it’s incumbent upon the legislature not to approve him.
Donna McDonough, Perry Hall
