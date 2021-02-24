Maryland’s vaccine prescription: Dump Dennis Schrader | READER COMMENTARY

I’m very happy to read that the state is opening a one-stop COVID vaccination portal (”Maryland will create a single sign-up, waitlist for mass COVID vaccine sites. Some say that’s not enough,” Feb. 24). While my husband and I were able to secure appointments for our vaccinations, it was extremely challenging. I was also lucky to get an appointment for my 87-year-old mother. But she would never have been able to get vaccinated without our help, since she doesn’t have a computer and, due to her anxiety, cannot stay on hold for long periods of time or continue to call ad nauseam.