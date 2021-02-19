Maryland needs centralized vaccination scheduling | READER COMMENTARY

My wife, a Baltimore resident, registered for a vaccination at the Baltimore Convention Center as soon as it was opened. She has heard nothing. Subsequently, she also registered at the Six Flags site (and countless others) and was scheduled at Six Flags for her first shot on Friday. How can Mr. Schrader think that it is more comfortable and convenient for her to drive 45 minutes each way to Six Flags for each of the two shots, when she could walk more quickly to the Baltimore Convention Center? At least she is fortunate to have a car for transport as many in the city do not. She is going to Six Flags because that is where the vaccine is.