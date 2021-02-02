Maryland needed a firmer hand in vaccine distribution | READER COMMENTARY

Here is an example of a situation where centralized control would make the most sense, but was blocked by the widespread sentiment that “big government” is bad and should “stay out of my business” (”Should Marylanders get onto multiple COVID vaccine waitlists?” Feb. 1).
In the absence of federal leadership, it fell to the states to put together their own plans, and the usual anti-government philosophy was in effect. On the state level, Maryland could — and should — have created one website where everyone signs up, checking all the boxes that apply to them. Just a simple data entry and crunching problem. An algorithm would identify their priority level so that when they are eligible and vaccine becomes available in their area, they’d receive communication with a date and place to go for their vaccine.
Manual scheduling by phone would have to be made available only for those without computer access. The development of the website and sign-up process should have been done — or at least started — even before vaccine was approved. This would have offered a calm, orderly process instead of the current chaotic scramble for each resident to find a queue that accept them.
Instead, the state offered a website that offered the appearance of centralization, but in actuality was just a list with a series of links. In my opinion, the lack of such a plan was an epic failure of the Hogan administration.
Debbie Feldman Jones, Baltimore
