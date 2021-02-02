Maryland needed a firmer hand in vaccine distribution | READER COMMENTARY

In the absence of federal leadership, it fell to the states to put together their own plans, and the usual anti-government philosophy was in effect. On the state level, Maryland could — and should — have created one website where everyone signs up, checking all the boxes that apply to them. Just a simple data entry and crunching problem. An algorithm would identify their priority level so that when they are eligible and vaccine becomes available in their area, they’d receive communication with a date and place to go for their vaccine.