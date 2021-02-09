Hogan must be ashamed of awful vaccination signup system | READER COMMENTARY

As Gov. Larry Hogan deflects criticism of Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccine sign-up fiasco, I challenge him to spend time online every day trying to snag a vaccination appointment on behalf of some lucky Maryland resident, preferably one with poor internet access (”Maryland hopes adding pharmacies to COVID vaccine rollout will expand its reach,” Feb. 8). And he should do it without the benefit of insider knowledge about vaccine distribution and website update timing.
Attempting this, he will find a process that includes:
Completing up to six one-time application forms with health care systems and other providers, including the new Baltimore Convention Center site, that use separate “sign up and we’ll contact you” processes.
Checking vaccine appointment availability one by one for 18 nearby retail locations plus the Six Flags location.
And then repeating these steps several times a day.
I count myself fortunate to have the technology and time to pursue the vaccine, a luxury too many across the state don’t share. Marylanders deserve an apology and a better system.
Martha K. Johnston, Baltimore
