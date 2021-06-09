Please stop causing Maryland’s jobless to suffer | READER COMMENTARY

I am writing to express my frustration with Maryland’s Division of Unemployment Insurance as well as with Gov. Larry Hogan. I was a self-employed, small-business owner until the pandemic forced me to shut down. Difficulties with the Unemployment Insurance system in 2020 led me to sell most of my business supplies just to keep a roof over my head and food on the table. I had to let my business license lapse because I couldn’t afford the fee. I have been surviving on the $300 weekly federal benefit, which costs Maryland absolutely nothing. I have been saving as much as possible and had a detailed plan and budget to reopen my business based on the benefits I was promised by Congress. Those benefits were my last hope.