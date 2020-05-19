Want to fix Maryland’s unemployment insurance woes? Let Comptroller Franchot fix them. | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan should shift his current labor secretary elsewhere within his administration and turn over the unemployment claims failure to Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot with total power to bring in a new team and whatever else he needs to get the job done so that all unemployed Marylanders can receive their delayed benefits (“Gov. Larry Hogan was lauded for his early handling of the pandemic. Then Maryland’s unemployment system failed and problems mounted,” May 17).
All else has failed and we need to try something different. Forget politics and political parties altogether.
Blaine Taylor, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.