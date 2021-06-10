Maryland’s unemployment office is a failure | READER COMMENTARY

The state representative who has tried to help me has been flat-out lied to. I get occasional emails assuring me that the Maryland Department of Labor is working on my claim, yet I have no claimant number supplied by them, so who knows. I did get an email telling me they were checking my application for fraud. Since they have never gotten a single piece of information that would constitute an application, as I’ve never been able to fill out a form or speak to a human, that’s an astounding and perplexing statement.