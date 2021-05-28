Maryland’s unemployment office deserves to be out of a job | READER COMMENTARY

I am a 62-year-old man who has consistently held a job since the age of 11. The company I worked with for over 20 years was purchased by a large organization on April 1, 2020. Management decided they no longer required my services on March 2, 2021. I applied for unemployment benefits the next day to find out my name was used to try to fraudulently collect benefits. It took a month to resolve that issue with no clear guidance from the unemployment office. Once that was resolved, I created an account as required, and I have proceeded to file weekly certifications that are also required. As of May 26, 2021, I haven’t received a single payment.