xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Dishonest trooper is not the norm for MSP | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 10, 2020 12:24 PM
Maryland State Police troopers ride atop motorcycles outside of Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, where President Donald Trump attended a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland State Police troopers ride atop motorcycles outside of Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine, where President Donald Trump attended a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

As a civilian retiree of the Maryland State Police, I was deeply disappointed to read a Maryland trooper had falsified state documents and charged fictitious people with various DUI offenses, all to win an award (”Maryland state trooper pleads guilty to fabricating DUI arrests, writing tickets to phantom people,” Aug. 5).

Troopers are expected to be role models for the citizens they serve. Not only did he sully the name and reputation of “Maryland’s Finest,” he jeopardized the lives of fellow troopers who had to serve warrants for those fictitious individuals when they failed to appear in court.

Advertisement

Please know this trooper is an anomaly. I worked for the MSP for 30 years, and the Maryland State Police represent honesty and integrity.

Carol Billian, Pikesville
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement