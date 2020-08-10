Dishonest trooper is not the norm for MSP | READER COMMENTARY

As a civilian retiree of the Maryland State Police, I was deeply disappointed to read a Maryland trooper had falsified state documents and charged fictitious people with various DUI offenses, all to win an award (”Maryland state trooper pleads guilty to fabricating DUI arrests, writing tickets to phantom people,” Aug. 5).
Troopers are expected to be role models for the citizens they serve. Not only did he sully the name and reputation of “Maryland’s Finest,” he jeopardized the lives of fellow troopers who had to serve warrants for those fictitious individuals when they failed to appear in court.
Please know this trooper is an anomaly. I worked for the MSP for 30 years, and the Maryland State Police represent honesty and integrity.
Carol Billian, Pikesville
