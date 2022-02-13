Maryland’s roads are a mess and nobody in authority seems to care | READER COMMENTARY

We can all see the debris and trash along state roads during a drive on south sections of the Baltimore Beltway, on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and virtually every entrance and exit ramp to major state highways. I have used the SHA’s online Customer Care Management System to request debris and litter removal for several years, but this system is no longer functional. It is a shame that Marylanders are so trashy; tires, buckets, bags, insulation, boxes, packaging, car sections, dead animals and tons of litter, as well as scores of abandoned SHA orange and white barrels and cones, litter a large area of state roads in Baltimore and Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties.