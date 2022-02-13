Maryland’s roads are a mess and nobody in authority seems to care | READER COMMENTARY

Our state roadways are trashier than ever — to the point that it is out of control (”SUV driver dies after collision with street sweeper on Pulaski Highway in Rosedale, police say,” Jan. 24). Attempts to get action from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office, my state delegate and the Maryland State Highway Administration to tackle this mess bring no response and no action.
We can all see the debris and trash along state roads during a drive on south sections of the Baltimore Beltway, on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway and virtually every entrance and exit ramp to major state highways. I have used the SHA’s online Customer Care Management System to request debris and litter removal for several years, but this system is no longer functional. It is a shame that Marylanders are so trashy; tires, buckets, bags, insulation, boxes, packaging, car sections, dead animals and tons of litter, as well as scores of abandoned SHA orange and white barrels and cones, litter a large area of state roads in Baltimore and Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties.
The SHA left behind heavy sandbags that held down signage during road repairs around the corner from my house. I contacted the agency to pick them up back in December, and the five bags still sit on the sidewalks and median. These problems are in addition to graffiti on jersey walls, bridge supports and sound barriers and thousands of bandit signs zip-tied to SHA traffic signage and posted in state rights of way.
When I drive to other states (Pennsylvania excepted), I do not see anything close to the trashiness in Maryland. It is hard to be proud of a state that has no pride in its appearance. Will this letter help get the attention of anyone who will plan to tackle this mess?
Laura Graham, Linthicum
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.