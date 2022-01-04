Maryland deserves a ‘clean sweep’ in 2022 | READER COMMENTARY

It’s getting trashy out there.
On a recent drive to Frederick from Baltimore on Interstate 70, I noticed an awful lot of litter and trash along the road. It looked much worse than earlier in the year. The Maryland State Highway Administration needs to get to work on it (and highway workers should bring a big truck for the trash because they’ll need it).
It’s not just the highways (”311 calls for rat abatement in Baltimore up in 2021. Experts, exterminators point to same solutions to control rodents,” Jan. 3). The Towson Town Center parking garage was filthy when I parked there recently with litter in almost every parking space. Now that the holidays are over, maybe the management can give it a clean sweep for the new year. It sure needs it!
Teresa Cook, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.