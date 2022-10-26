Decline in test scores is not just about the pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

While it’s easy to point the finger at the pandemic’s lingering impact and Maryland’s school closures in particular, The Baltimore Sun ought to provide a bit more context for the decline in test scores as reported in National Assessment of Educational Progress’s Nation’s Report Card (”Ask Maryland candidates: What’s the plan to close the education gap?” Oct. 24).

I came into education at the beginning of No Child Left Behind when the school hallways were peppered with graphs representing AYP or “annual yearly progress.” Looking at the graphs for Maryland scores since 2009, only the most obtuse would fail to recognize a steady downward trend in scores in both math and reading. So what gives?

I believe there are many factors at play here, but the one that gets the least attention (particularly among my colleagues in teaching) is that emergence of a life dominated by screen media. This is not meant as a screed against digital technology, nor is it meant to cast doubt on the benefits of virtual learning, but merely an observation that the way we read — if we even do — and the way we process information has changed. All of us are well aware that everywhere we go, we’re sitting around others who are as deeply absorbed in their personal devices as we are.

Within the schools, this is coupled with curricular shifts in math and reading that seem borderline negligent. Gone are the days of systematic instruction in reading and math. Students are forced to climb ladders to higher order thinking without the safety or support of procedural fluency in math. But one only need to administer these tests to know what the real issue is: Most students and teachers do not care. They do it because they have to. Ultimately, it’s a meaningless endeavor.

— Matthew Hempstead, Westminster

