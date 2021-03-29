xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Adjust certification requirements to deal with teacher shortage | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 29, 2021 3:41 PM
Debbie Phelps, executive director of The Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, right, introduces Baltimore County teachers to the free resources they can select at the Exchangeree in Windsor Mill, which offers a wide range of materials to support students academically and holistically. Feb. 4, 2021. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun).
Like the author of the recent commentary, “Burdensome requirements restrict teacher pool in Maryland” (March 29), I had to jump through unnecessary hoops to be able to teach in Maryland. Despite being certified in Texas, having exclusively “effective” or “highly effective” teacher ratings and having a master’s degree in education from Johns Hopkins, it was a headache to get certified in Maryland.

I had to retake education exams, pay exorbitant fees and, if I had continued teaching, I would have had to pay to get additional reading credits. It would be one thing if Maryland had high teacher salaries to back up these burdensome requirements, but I actually took a pay cut when I moved from Texas to Maryland, even after my “pay bump” for having a master’s degree. Maryland may be trending in the right direction when it comes to school funding (the “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future” is a bold piece of legislation that never would have passed in my home state), but teacher shortages are real.

Enrollment in college education programs has decreased and a teacher exodus is predicted after the way teachers were mistreated during the pandemic. The Maryland State Education Association needs to think outside the box and embrace alternative certification while also being more realistic about traditional certification requirements. If the MSEA refuses to change its ways, officials may wake up in five years and realize there’s no one to teach in the classrooms the Blueprint has funded.

Kaitlin Barnes, Baltimore

